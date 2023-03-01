19 Holstein bulls catalogued for Kilrea on Tuesday 7 March

Auctioneer Mark Stewart, HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd, has confirmed the catalogue for the annual sale, sponsored by Genus ABS, features entries from the Ballylagan, Inch, Keely, Mullaugher, Prehen and Relough herds.

The bulls catalogued range in age from August 2021 to February 2023, and have PLI values to £665 and genomic PLI values to £502.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are bred from proven cow families with strength, production, fertility and longevity. Some of the highly acclaimed cow families featured include Froukje, Ashlyn, Daphne, Danna and the Maries from Denmire.

Stephen Shanks, right, Genus ABS, discusses sponsorship of Holstein NI’s forthcoming bull sale at Kilrea, with John McIlrath, HA McIlrath and Sons, Kilrea; and Holstein NI president David Perry. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

The catalogue includes sons of leading AI sires and stock bulls such as Seagull Bay MJ Applejax, Mr Moviestar Mardi Gras, EDG Rubicon, Winstar Meldel P, SSI PR Renegade, Fly Higher Mellencamp, Denovo 3426 Avery, Carrickshock GTW, Kirkby Malvern, Gornal Black James, Annandale Haysmuir, and the NI-bred Prehen Ringrose.

Mark Stewart said: “The catalogue features pure-bred Holstein bulls, and bulls boasting a blend of quality Friesian and Holstein genetics. The bulls selling are bred from dams with up to 5.89% butterfat and 3.72% protein; and are backed by up 12 generations of VG and EX cows.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pre-sale show gets underway at 11am, and will be judged by James Walker.