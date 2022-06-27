19 pictures from another successful Tanvally Tractor Run

The route provided an enjoyable ‘summer spin’ before heading back to the hall at Tanvally for some refreshments.
Organisers Trevor Adams and Ian McBride described Tanvally Tractor Run as “another great success” and would like to thank everyone who supported the event.
Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
1.
Kyle McBride brought his two sons Jack and Arthur to the tractor run at Tanvally last Friday night.
2.
Trevor Adams and Jennifer McBride get ready to provide supper for the tractor run competitors last Friday night.
3.
Lindsay Hillis with his son Daniel at the Tanvally Tractor Run last Friday night.
4.
Stuart Cantley waiting for the start of Tanvally Tractor Run.