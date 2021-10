190 weanling lots reach a top price of £1250 at Clogher

An entry of 190 lots on offer sold to a good steady demand for all sorts with Steers & Bulls selling a top price of £1250 for a 560kg Ch (£223) and reaching a top price of £357 per 100kg for a 305 kg Char to £1090 with a 360kg Lim.= selling to £1180 (£328).

Weanling heifers sold to a top of £1180 for a 245kg Ch £481 per 100kg with a 270kg Lim to £880 at £326 per 100kg

SAMPLE PRICES AS FOLLOWS;

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS:

M Gormley Sixmilecross 560kg Ch to £1260 (£223) 505kg Ch to £1250 (£247) 395kg Lim to £1150 (£291) and 525kg Ch.to £1130 (£215). M Meenan Clogher 460kg Lim to £1200 (£261). K McGarvey Beragh 440kg Lim to £1180 (£268). B McClean Carrickmore 360kg Lim to £1180 (£328). R Stratton Augher 390kg Ch to £1120 (£287). E Cassidy Tempo 370kg Ch to £1120 (£302). S McKenna Clogher 475kg Lim to £1110 (£233). S Mellon Fintona 410kg Li to £1090 (£266) and 435kg Lim to £1050 (£246). J P McBride Plumbridge 305kg C to £1090 (£357). G Donnelly Beragh 450kg Lim to £1070 (£237). G Mulholland Aghalee 370kg Li to £1030 (£295). D S Wilson Carrickmore 375kg Li to £1010 (£291).

WEANLING HEIFERS: