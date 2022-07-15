1979 County 1474 set to sell for over £150,000 at upcoming auction

A series of tractors, cars, motorbikes and collectors’ items will be sold on Saturday 23 July at the Cheffins saleground at Sutton, near Ely, with online bidding also available.

The tractor with the highest estimate is a 1979 County 1474, which is a well-presented example, consigned from Devon, and is set to sell for over £150,000.

Also available is a rare 1954 Ferguson TEF-20 Bombardier Half-Track with an original Ferguson winch, which is estimated to sell for £12,000 - £15,000, whilst a 1973 David Brown 996 tractor, with only 322 hours on the clock, is expected to make £15,000 - £18,000.

County 1474

Other highlights include a County Super-6; a 1977 County 1174; a 1920 Titan 10-20 and a rare Mailam Dexta Crawler.

There is also a number of historic commercial vehicles on offer, including a 1972 Ford D-500 Tipper lorry, which has been fully refurbished and has an estimate of £10,000 - £11,000 and a 1965 Scammell Highway Ballast Box tractor lorry. which was previously a part of Hall’s Funfair.

This well-restored example has an estimate of £15,000 - £16,000.

Leading the 40-lot strong motorcycle section is a 1927 ES2 Norton amateur TT race bicycle.

Norton ES2 TT

This is the first ever ES2 model to have been mentioned in Norton records and has been consigned from a private collection in Hertfordshire.

It has an estimate of £30,000 - £40,000.

Dominating the extensive collectors’ sections is the Roger Austin collection of fairground memorabilia.

Comprising of over 100 lots of historic gallopers, figures, clowns, rounding boards, signs and various other vintage fairground items, this is the largest sale of its type in recent memory.

Ferguson TE-20 Half-Track

It is being sold on behalf of the family of the late Roger Austin, who was one of the most well-known collectors of fairground memorabilia in the UK.

The collection is expected to sell for over £20,000 in total.

Amongst the automobilia is a rare example of a Shellmex ‘fat bodied’ pecten petrol pump globe, from the 1950s, by Webb’s Crystal Glass Co. Ltd which could achieve in excess of £1,000.

Due to the large consignment for the sale, agricultural and automotive literature, prints and pictures will be offered for sale on Friday 22 July.

Oliver Godfrey, head of the Machinery Auction Department at Cheffins, commented: “The July sale sees a varied and dense catalogue with some exciting tractors on offer, as well as rare and historic pieces throughout the commercials, motorbikes and automobilia sections.

“The County 1474 is bound to be of interest for classic tractor enthusiasts, whilst the Roger Austin collection will definitely be popular amongst vintage collectors.

“As always, the collective sales offer up items which are rare to the market, and we look forward to seeing buyers old and new at the sale.”

Oliver continued: “As with the April auction, we have decided to return all sections of the sale back to offering both live onsite and online bidding, due to continued demand from the collecting market to be able to bid in person.”

The sale will take place on the 23 July, at Cheffins Machinery Sale Ground, Sutton, Ely, CB6 2QT.