1982 Massey Ferguson 1250 sells for £70,000 - A number of record prices achieved at auction

Saturday’s sale, held in Skipton, Yorkshire, was hosted by East Anglian-based auctioneer, Cheffins, on behalf of well-known collector Alan Bancroft.
The tractors on offer ranged from a 1948 Ferguson TE-20 to a 1997 Massey Ferguson 6150 and saw a number of record prices paid at this much anticipated sale.
Highlights from the sale include: £70,000 paid for a 1982 Massey Ferguson 1250; £28,000 for a 1995 Massey Ferguson 399; £27,800 for a 1996 Massey Ferguson 6120; £26,000 for a Massey Ferguson 390T and £25,500 for a 1986 Massey Ferguson 698T.
Oliver Godfrey, head of the machinery department at Cheffins, commented: “The Alan Bancroft sale was one of epic proportions for Massey Ferguson collectors.
“As a long-standing client and friend of Cheffins, Alan’s sale included a number of tractors bought through us in the past, which came together to create a stunning collection and exciting sale day. “Collections of this calibre rarely come to the market and understandably pre-sale interest was huge, with the online catalogue alone seeing over 55,000 views.”
Implements were equally sought after, with highlights including £5,900 for a Massey Ferguson 39 cultivator, £4,300 for a Massey Ferguson 124 baler and £4,300 for a Massey Ferguson 100 tanker.
Oliver added: “Alan Bancroft turned his attentions to adding more tractors to his already stunning collection of Massey Ferguson tractors and implements following a dispersal sale hosted by Cheffins in 2017.
“He is a tenacious collector, scouring the length and breadth of the country sourcing only the finest examples manufactured by Massey Ferguson, and this translated into a number of record prices achieved at the sale.”
For more information, please visit www.cheffins.co.uk, or call Cheffins auctioneers on 01353 777767.