20 more nostalgic photographs from 2010 Farming Life archives

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 15th May 2025, 14:30 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs are all from the Balmoral Show from the years 2010 archives. There are 20 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

1. Julie Hazelton

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Julie Hazelton

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

2. Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

3. Julie Hazelton

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Julie Hazelton

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs

4. Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs Photo: Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice