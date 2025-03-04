20 more nostalgic photographs from 2015 Farming Life archives

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 4th Mar 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 15:17 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs are all from the archives from 2015. There are 20 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

These photographs are all from the Balmoral Show from the years 2007, 2008 and 2009 archives. There are 20 in total.

1. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Balmoral Show from the years 2007, 2008 and 2009 archives. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Balmoral Show from the years 2007, 2008 and 2009 archives. There are 20 in total.

2. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Balmoral Show from the years 2007, 2008 and 2009 archives. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Balmoral Show from the years 2007, 2008 and 2009 archives. There are 20 in total.

3. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Balmoral Show from the years 2007, 2008 and 2009 archives. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Balmoral Show from the years 2007, 2008 and 2009 archives. There are 20 in total.

4. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Balmoral Show from the years 2007, 2008 and 2009 archives. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice