20 more nostalgic photographs from the February 2014 Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the archives from the February 2014. There are 20 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1 . Julie Hazelton We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

2 . Farming Life archives We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Farming Life archives Photo Sales

3 . Steven McAuley We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Steven McAuley Photo Sales