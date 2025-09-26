20 more old photographs from the 2010 Farming Life archives

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 26th Sep 2025, 14:30 BST
Prepare for a nostalgic journey thanks to our latest haul from the Farming Life archives.

We’re presenting 20 historical images that paint a vivid picture of this beloved event over the years.

Each photograph is a window to the past, brimming with stories and memories. These photographs all come from the 2010 archive.

Take a moment to explore these gems and see if you can identify anyone in the photos.

These photographs are all from the 2010 Farming Life archive. There are 20 in total.

1. Steven McAuley

These photographs are all from the 2010 Farming Life archive. There are 20 in total. Photo: Steven McAuley

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the 2010 Farming Life archive. There are 20 in total.

2. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the 2010 Farming Life archive. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the 2010 Farming Life archive. There are 20 in total.

3. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the 2010 Farming Life archive. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the 2010 Farming Life archive. There are 20 in total.

4. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the 2010 Farming Life archive. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice