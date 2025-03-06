20 more old photographs from the 2015 Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the archives from 2015. There are 20 in total.
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
1. Freelance
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Freelance
2. Alan McMullan
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Alan McMullan
3. Freelance
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Freelance
4. Alan McMullan
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Alan McMullan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.