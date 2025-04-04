20 more old photographs from the 2015 Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the archives from 2015. There are 20 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1 . Freelance We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Alan McMullan We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Alan McMullan Photo Sales

3 . Freelance We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales