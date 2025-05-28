20 nostalgic old photographs from the Ballymena Show down through the years

These photographs are all from the Ballymena Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.
See who you can spot in our selection of old photographs.
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
1 / 5
These photographs are all from the Ballymena Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.
See who you can spot in our selection of old photographs.
In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.