20 nostalgic old photographs from the Castlewellan Show down through the years

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:30 BST
Prepare for a nostalgic journey to the Castlewellan Show, thanks to our latest haul from the Farming Life archives.

We’re presenting 20 historical images that paint a vivid picture of this beloved event over the years.

Each photograph is a window to the past, brimming with stories and memories.

Take a moment to explore these gems and see if you can identify anyone in the crowd.

We're committed to bringing you regular glimpses into our rich history, so keep an eye out for more Retro picture features!

These photographs are all from the Castlewellan Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

1. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Castlewellan Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Castlewellan Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

2. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Castlewellan Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Castlewellan Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

3. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Castlewellan Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Castlewellan Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

4. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Castlewellan Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice