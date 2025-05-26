20 old photographs from the Farming Life archives from 2016

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 26th May 2025, 14:30 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs are all from the Farming Life archives from 2016. There are 20 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

Glarryford YFC boys tug-o-war team at Balmoral Show.

1. SUBMITTED

Glarryford YFC boys tug-o-war team at Balmoral Show. Photo: SUBMITTED

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

2. MacGregor Photography

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: MacGregor Photography

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

3. MacGregor Photography

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: MacGregor Photography

Photo Sales
We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

4. MacGregor Photography

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs. Photo: MacGregor Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice