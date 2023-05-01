20 pictures from Finnis Rural Development Association's annual Daffodil Tea
Finnis Rural Development Association held its annual Daffodil Tea on Tuesday 25 April.
By Joanne Knox
Published 1st May 2023, 17:20 BST
With around 300 people in attendance the event, which is now in its 38th year, proved another massive success.
Entertainment was provided on the night by Kenny Archer, Kenny Paul and Sharon Okikiolu.
The association thanked all who went along to the Daffodil Tea.
“It was great,” a spokesperson said. “Thanks to the two Kennys and Sharon for the entertainment. Like Kenny said, it’s great to see the hall so full. See you all again the same time next year.”
Take a look at the pictures below taken by Billy Maxwell – you might just recognise one or two faces!
Page 1 of 5