20 pictures from Lylehill YFC’s Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run

A fantastic number of participants took part, with tractors of all sizes setting off for the event in glorious sunshine.
Pictures by Julie Hazelton.
1.
Alan Wallace leading Lylehill YFC's Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run. Picture: Julie Hazelton
2.
Joel and Ella Pinkerton, Nutt's Corner, enjoying Lylehill YFC's Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run. Picture: Julie Hazelton
3.
Liam Wallace, Nutt's Corner, enjoying his first Lylehill YFC tractor run. Picture: Julie Hazelton
4.
Pictured at Lylehill YFC's annual tractor run are Adalyn and Maisie Wallace, Nutt's Corner, with Emily and Isla Cummins, Glenavy. Picture: Julie Hazelton