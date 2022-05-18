20 pictures of the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed’ visitors to Balmoral Show

The competition was sponsored by Dubarry of Ireland and Ireland’s Blue Book, and saw crowds of stylish entrants making their way to the ‘Most Appropriately Dressed’ marquee in their best country attire.

Held on Saturday 14 May, Cool FM’s Katharine Walker had the difficult task of judging the popular competition.

A range of fabulous prizes were on offer, with the overall winners of each category receiving a stylish country outfit provided by sponsor Dubarry of Ireland, as well as a luxury two-night stay with B&B and one evening meal provided by Ireland’s Blue Book.

This year’s Most Appropriately Dressed Lady was awarded to the fashionable Angela O’Rourke from Banbridge who also handmade her own head piece, while the dashing father and son duo, Brian and Henry Spencer from Hillsborough, were crowned the Most Appropriately Dressed Gents.

Runner-up winners were Jessica House from Hillsborough and Michael Ryan from Tipperary.

To find out more about the Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk or follow the Balmoral Show on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or TikTok.

Highlights from the show can be streamed online at www.balmoralshow.co.uk/balmoral-live

