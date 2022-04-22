20 pictures that will take you back to the Balmoral Show in 2010

This time, it’s a look back at all the fun of the show in 2010.

Spectators and competitors from far and near flocked to the show for a great family day out.

Were you at Balmoral in 2010?

Maybe you can spot yourself or someone you know in our fantastic gallery of images from the show that year.

1. Andy Mills, Ulster Bank regional director of business banking, presents the award for the champion bird at Balmoral Show 2010 to Richard Osborne, from Dromore. Picture: Cliff Donaldson Photo Sales

2. Alexandra McCauley from Clough looks super striking in black and white with a colour boost of sunshire yellow for Ladies' Day at Balmoral Show 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia. Photo Sales

3. Ratoary Eliminator exhibited by Clodagh McGovern, Clogher was the winner in the Charolais Class for Bulls born on or after 1st January 2009 at Balmoral Show 2010. Photo Sales

4. Brothers Trevor and Timothy Carson from Cloughmills watch their Granny's Heifer 'Dolly' in the Charolais show ring at Balmoral Show 2010. Photo Sales