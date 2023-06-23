Detective Sergeant McIvor, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Police received a report of a collision involving a red Kawasaki motorcycle shortly after 8pm on Thursday, 22nd June.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle died at the scene from his injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He was 20-year-old Robert Anderson from the Bushmills area. The road has now reopened to motorists.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm a man has sadly passed away following a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Moycraig Road, Bushmills. Image: PSNI