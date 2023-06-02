2,000 acre agricultural estate available in 11 lots, or to buy as a whole for a guide price of £26.6m

An estate extending to approximately 2,000 acres has been launched to the market, with the whole lot being sold for a guide price of £26.6m.

The Alpraham Estate in Cheshire is being offered for sale by Bidwells on behalf of The Wellcome Trust and is available as a whole or in 11 lots.

The sale offers an opportunity to purchase a prime agricultural investment estate with strong potential for capital growth.

The estate extends to approximately 2,000 acres and lies along the A51 trunk road between Crewe and Chester, surrounding the village of Alpraham.

The Alpraham Estate offers an extensive area of prime agricultural farmland for dairy production, let on a mixture of Agricultural Holdings Act and Farm Business Tenancies.

James Wood, partner at Bidwells, managing and selling agents, commented: “This is a rare opportunity for investors to purchase a substantial agricultural investment in a desirable location in northwest England with a secure and consistent income stream alongside scope for future development and capital growth. The estate will appeal to both farmers and landowner investors.”

Four principal let holdings are included in the sale - three under Agricultural Holdings Act tenancies, and one under a fixed term Farm Business Tenancy.

All are fully equipped with substantial farmhouses and farm buildings occupied by tenants with longstanding relationships with the current and previous owners of the estate.

Alongside are a series of further FBTs, covering some of the most productive land on the estate.

Two further farmyards with farmhouses and traditional farmyards are offered for sale, with the benefit of vacant possession and development potential, subject to planning.

The sale also includes let cottages and a racehorse training yard with farmhouse, stables and paddocks.

The current annual income is in the region of £320,000 and is received from agricultural, commercial and residential occupiers.

“This is an opportunity to acquire a very secure investment with limited downside risk in a hugely desirable location in the northwest,” the selling agent states.

“The range of property type and tenure provides scope to unlock the reversionary premium through asset management. The added potential to realise latent value through the pursuit of planning approvals, provides an overall attractive proposition to the market.”

You can view the listing in full here.

