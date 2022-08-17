2,000gns high for Cherrylea Flock at Dungannon Texel Export Sale

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pre-sale show got underway under the professional eye of judge Ryan Greene, Donegal.

The Club wish to thank Ryan for giving up his time to judge the competition and to Amanda Dunn, Bonanza Calf Nutrition and Uniblock for sponsoring the event. The sale saw ram lambs average 570gns with a clearance rate of 76%. Sale of shearling ewes averaged 716gns for 7.

Top price for the ram lambs at 2000gns went to Charlie Trimble, Cherrylea Flock for Cherrylea Fireball, TCX2201200(E1), a son of 48K Sportsmans Dare Devil and out of a Sportsmans Benchmark daughter. His dam was top priced gimmer purchased from the Strathbogie Flock at Thainstone 2020. He moves home to join Mark Patterson’s Alderview flock, Crumlin.

Bonanza Calf Nutrition & Uniblock Reserve Champion from Andrew Kennedy Maineview Flock at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Dungannon Export Show and Sale.

Next in line for the buyers was the Hanthorn family’s Mullan pen with their Kildowney Evo son, Mullan Freddie Flintoff, HBN2202672(E1), selling to James Gillespie, Co Donegal for 1050gns. His dam is a Haddo Bright Spark daughter who is full sister to 1400gns Delboy and half sister to Extra Special.

Taking 840gns at the drop of the hammer was Stephen and Jean McCollam, Carmavy Flock for Carmavy Firstmate, MSY2201727(E1), another Dare Devil son and out of a Knock Classic daughter. He joins Dermot Mackle’s flock Tandragee. Claiming the fourth top price of the day was Mr Greene’s pre-sale Champion from Eugene Branagan’s Largy Flock. Out of 17K Sportsmans Cannon Ball and a Knap Abracadabra daughter Largy Fargo, ELL2202883(E2), he is ET brother to 1st prize ewe lamb and Reserve champion Balmoral 2022. This lamb joins Ian MacRoberts flock Co Down.

Buyers returned to the Mullan pen for the next leading price of the day with another Kildowney Evo son, Mullan Fireball, HBN2202641(E1), selling to Aiden Loftus Co Mayo for 740gns. This lamb’s dam is from one of the flock’s best breeding bloodlines and full sister to 7.5K Mullan Eagle Eye. Mark Priestly, Seaforde Flock was next to pocket the cash, selling his Dare Devil son Seaforde Fun Police, PRQ2202104(E1), for 740gns to David Crozier, Fermanagh.

Claiming popularity with the buyers for pedigree Texel females was Mark Patterson’s Alderview Flock. Selling Alderview PTT2101011, a Kingspark Dymnamite daughter and full sister to 20K Explosive and 3.6K Emporio for 1000gns she moves home to join Robert Walker’s flock in Co Limerick. This ewe’s penmate sold for 750gns to Ian MacRoberts, Co Down. She is also a Kingspark Dynamite daughter, PTT2100973(E1) and out of a dam sired by Arkle Awesome who is full sister 17K Alderview Barrister.

Bonanza Calf Nutrition & Uniblock Champion from Eugene Branagan Largy Flock at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club Dungannon Export Show and Sale.

Show Results

Ram Lamb Class: 1 Eugene Branagan Largy; 2 Andrew Kennedy Maineview; 3 Mark Priestly Seaforde; 4 Naomi & Rian O’Hare Milburn; 5 Charlie Trimble Cherrylea; 6 Brian Hanthorn & Family Mullan; 7 Martin Millar Millars; 8 Kenneth Wilson Firgrove

Shearling Ewe Class: 1 Martin Millar Millars; 2 Alastair Gault Forkins; 3 John Trimble Curley; 4 Mark Patterson Alderview; 5 J Wilson & J Wilson Moses Blackstown; 6 J Wilson & J Wilson Moses Blackstown

Champion: E Branagan Largy

Reserve Champion: A Kennedy Maineview