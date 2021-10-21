2021 INFC Skibbereen Old Birds

R Bell & Sons timed the Skibbereen winner in the Edgarstown HPS, Portadown.

We now have all the social-media and almost everyone has a mobile phone. For a number of year’s now we have sent contributions to various websites including http://www.pigeonnetwork.com which we now own and over the last few years I have updated the site first established by Maurice Alexander to cover the History of the INFC, and that site http://www.irishnationalflyingclub.com is now linked to our own at http://www.pigeonnetwork.com

It was moved about three years ago but still needs a lot of updates done, something I work on when time is available, and recently has been set up in Wordpress which will enable me to edit with ease. Within http://www.pigeonnetwork.com we have a Forum and a Board there is set up for the INFC, lots of news and results there as well.

Over and above the Top 10 Race Reports I have been listing as many of the results that were available, from Centre, Feds and Combines and then the list of Club Results which gives a more detailed picture of complete results. Photos are a lot easier done and delivered now, no more waiting on the postman, and I can also gather a big lot of info from Facebook. If you have anything at all past or present send it to me to be listed in any of the above. Any photos missed first time around will be added here in this additional report covering all the lofts in Ireland. E-Mail all results and photos to [email protected]

Montage for D Kelly winning the Leinster Premier Diploma for Skibbereen Old Bird Nat.

Skibbereen Old Bird Inland National - Sponsored by Bamfords Top Flight.

South Section 47/452 - 1st Derek Walsh Tower Inv. Waterford Velocity 1392.8 overall race winner. 2nd 3rd & 4th Derek Walsh Tower Inv. 1392.6 1392.1 & 1391.9 5th J Kelly Carlow & District, 1370

Middle Section 53/449 -1st J Boothman & Son Jun Blanchardstown 1337, 2nd Keegan & Darling Dublin 1318, 3rd Zeballos & Thorpe Trim 1282, 4th P Rock & Son Dublin N.E. 1280, 5th L Gaffney Naas 1277.

North Section 196/2142 – 1st I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1383, 2nd J & L Smyth Grosvenor 1375, 3rd A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1348, 4th A Feeney & Son Gilford 1336, 5th J Ward Glen Inv. 1325, 6th J Gregory & Sons Glen HPS 1298, 7th J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1298, 8th Joe Brown Blackwatertown WE 1297, 9th G & R Lawrie Ballyclare 1294, 10th A & N Lewis 1288.

Joe Smyth from Grosvenor HPS in Belfast was best in Muckamore Station.

Kilkenny Station Skibbereen OB Nat – Derek Walsh Tower Invitation 1392, 1392, 1392, 1391, J Kelly Three Counties 1370, R Condron Three Counties 1370, Derek Walsh 1357, 1356, R & P Brennan Three Counties 1344, L Conran Graignamanagh1334.

Lisburn & District Station Skibbereen OB Nat – I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1382, J Gregory & Sons Glen 1298, Cromie & Magee & Son Dromara 1282, P & K McCarthy Grosvenor 1267, J Gregory & Sons 1259, 1258, Johnston Bros Colin 1256, Cousins & Albert Ballylesson 1253, Smyth & Adams Lagan Valley 1242, J Gregory & Sons 1232.

Muckamore Station Skibbereen OB Nat - Muckamore Station – J & L Smyth Grosvenor 1375, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1348, Joe Ward Glen HPS 1325, J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1298, G & R Lawrie Ballyclare 1294, A & N Lewis 1288, Grattan Bros & Speerrs Eastway 1272, J & L Smyth 1269, J Burrows Eastway 1269, D & R Turkington Doagh & District 1266, D & R Turkington 1264, J Burrows 1262, J & D Braniff 1262, P & C Carson Harmony 1261, D & J Campbell Eastway 1260, D & J Campbell 1260, D & J Armstrong & Son Carrick Social 1255, D & J Armstrong & Son 1254, J & L Smyth 1250, J Burrows 1250, R Bethel & Son & D Young Muckamore 1239, D & J Campbell 1234, Grattan Bros & Speers 1231, J Burrows 1229, Joe Ward 1228.

Balbriggan Station Skibbereen OB Nat – J Boothman & Son Blanchardstown 1337, Keegan & Darling Donnycarney 1318, P Rock & Son Dublin NE 1280, Zeballos & Thorpe Trim RPC 1277, H Byrne Dublin North County RPC 1268, M & U Gorman Balbriggan 1265, Keegan & Darling 1262, J P Halpin Blanchardstown 1260, H Byrne 1259, L Donnelly & Son Finglas 1259.

Keegan & Darling from Doneycarney finished runner-up in Balbriggan Station.

South Leinster Federation Skibbereen OB Nat – D Walsh Tower Inv 1392, 1392, 1392, 1391, Gregory Bros Rathnew 1364, D Walsh 1357, 1356, 1332, 1327, Leonard, De Ridder & Callo Arklow United RPC 1323.

NIPA Skibbereen (OB Nat INFC) – I Rollins & Son Hillsborough & Maze 1383, A & N Lewis Doagh & Dist 1348, A Feeney & Son Gilford 1336, J Ward Glen HPS 1325, J Gregory & Sons Colin 1298, J & D Braniff Wheatfield 1298, Joe Brown Blackwatertown 1297, G & R Lawrie Ballyclare 1294, A & N Lewis 1288, Cromie Magee & Son Dromara 1282, J Curran Lurgan Soc 1280, Donnelly Bros Millvale 1280, D Calvin Bondhill 1279, N Weir Loughgall 1276, R G & G Donaldson Blackwatertown 1275, Grattan Bros & Speers Eastway 1272, D Mawhinney & Son Beechpark Soc 1270, R G & G Donaldson 1269, J Burrows Eastway 1269, D & R Turkington Doagh & District 1266.

Irish SR Federation Skibbereen (INFC) – J Boothman & Son Jun Blanchardstown 1337, Keegan & Darling Donneycarney 1318, Henry Byrne Dublin North County 1268, Keegan & Darling 1262, John Paul Halpin Blanchardstown 1260, Henry Byrne 1259, L Donnelly & Son Finglas 1259, L Donnelly & Son 1254, Cully & Grogan Finglas 1251, S Duran Blanchardstown 1250.

East Down Combine (INFC Skibbereen O/B National) - I & A Cousins & M & J Albert Ballylesson HPS 1st EDC, 45th North Sect 1253, P Mc Cartan Annsborough HPS 2nd EDC, 76th North Sect 1231, Burgess & Brennan Bangor RPC 3rd EDC, 91st North Sect 1220, Ronnie Johnson Comber Social 4th EDC, 114 North Sect 1214, John Patterson Ballylesson HPS 5th EDC, 140 North Sect 1208, I & A Cousins & M & J Albert Ballylesson HPS 6th EDC, 141 North Sect 1208. A big congratulations to Albert & Michael.

This is the photo of the MAC winner from the INFC Nat race from Skibbereen. Also in the photo are Danny Dixon’s three grandchildren, centre Shannon Elliott to my right Ronan Elliott and Shane O Hagan to my left.

The Irish National Flying Club held their opening race of the season from Skibbereen. Birds were released at 9.45am in a light north easterly wind on Tuesday 1st June. Danny Dixon of Rasharkin had the top four positions in the Mid Antrim Combine with his first bird placed 74th in the North Section. Danny’s winner a yearling blue chequer cock timed at 16.05pm for the 266 miles fly to Dunloy is bred direct from “Heartbreaker” when paired to maybe the last daughter of “Superke”. Mervyn Eagleson PO.

Skibbereen National (INFC) Mid Antrim Combine - D Dixon Rasharkin 1232, D Dixon Rasharkin 1212, D Dixon Rasharkin 1209, D Dixon Rasharkin 1196, H Turkington Kells1181, H Turkington Kells 1164, G Gibson Associate 1141, D Dixon 1128, C & D Jackson Kells 1125, J Miller Randalstown 1124, J Miller Randalstown 1121, H Turkington Kells 1120, D Dixon Rasharkin 1114, M Graham Ballymena 1107, C & D Jackson Kells 1105, M Graham Ballymena 1102, D Dixon 1094, M Graham 1082, M Graham 1050, M Graham 1046, G Bell Ballymena 977, G Bell 945.

Skibbereen National (INFC) East Coast Federation (Dublin) -1 M & U Gorman Balbriggan 1265.318, 2 M & U Gorman Balbriggan 1194.663, 3 Mr & Mrs K Guildea & Son Balbriggan 1192.552, 4 Mr & Mrs K Guildea & Son Balbriggan 1192.412, 5 A Kelly Skerries 1157.985, 6 P Carson & Son & Dtr Skerries 1145.113, 7 S Dunne & Son Balbriggan 1133.249, 8 E & J Campbell Balbriggan 1126.603, 9 T McAleer Balbriggan 1117.139, 10 Mr & Mrs K Guildea & Son Balbriggan 1110.792, 11 Mr & Mrs K Guildea & Son Balbriggan 1094.575, 12 A Kelly Skerries 1092.429,13 N Gaffney Jnr Balbriggan 1091.186, 14 PJ Corcoran & Son Balbriggan 1085.354, 15 S Dunne & Son Balbriggan 1071.534, 16 J Guildea & Son Balbriggan 1056.392, 17 Hand & Kallmeyer Skerries 1054.079, 18 E & J Campbell Balbriggan 1053.029, 19 P Arthur Boyne Valley 1051.564, 20 PJ Corcoran & Son Balbriggan 1048.794.

INFC Clubs Skibbereen Old Bird National:

Tower Invitation RPC – D Walsh 1392, 1392, 1392, 1391, 1357, 1356, 1332, 1327, Alan Kelly 1317 D Walsh 1312.

Hillsborough & Maze – I Rollins & Son 1383, J Greenaway 1266, 1217, I Rollins & Son 1204, J Greenaway 1203.

Martin Graham had the best birds in Ballymena & District HPS.

Grosvenor HPS - J & L Smyth 1375, 1269, P & K McCarthy 1267, J & L Smyth 1250, P & K McCarthy 1217, J & L Smyth 1211.

Three Counties RPC – J Kelly 1370, Reggie Condron 1360, Roly & Podgie Brennan 1344, Anthony Kavanagh 1310, Roly & Podgie Brennan 1309, T & E Kelly 1309.

Blanchardstown RPC – J Boothman & Son Jun 1337, J P Haplin 1260, S Duran 1250, J P Haplin 1245, S Duran 1230, 1229.

Gilford – A Feeney & Son 1336, C & H Beattie 1219, 1212, A Feeney & Son 1205.

Graignamahagh - L Conran 1334, 1325, 1296, 1296, 1292, 1284, 1284.

Arklow United RPC – Leonard, De Ridder & Callo 1323, 1287, 1286, D O’Neill 1283, Leonard, De Ridder & Callo 1277, 1277.

Donnycarney - Keegan & Darling 1318, 1262, 1211.

Glen HPS – Joe Ward 1325, 1228, 1202.

Doagh & District - A & N Lewis 1348, 1288, D & R Turkington 1266, 1264, A & N Lewis 1225, 1195.

Leinster Premier CC – John Power 1302,

Colin HPS – J Gregory & Sons 1298, 1259, 1258, Johnston Bros 1256, J Gregory & Sons 1232, Johnston Bros 1220, 1218, 1216, J Gregory & sons 1216, P & K Braniff 1213, 1213, J Gregory & Sons 1210, 1210, 1208.

Wheatfield – J & D Braniff 1298, 1262.

Wilton Cross – Joe Brown 1297, 1297, 1259, A Larkin 1255, H T & J Larkin 1213, 1211, G Douglas 1209, 1206, Joe Brown 1203.

Blackwatertown WE – Joe Brown 1297, R & G & G Donaldson 1275, 1269, Joe Brown 1259, R & G & G Donaldson 1248, 1224, Joe Brown 1205, R & G & G Donaldson 1187, Collins & Douglas 1147.

Ballyclare & District – G & R Lawrie 1294, G McNeilly 1236, A & T Agnew 1212, G McNeilly 1212, G & R Lawrie 1198, W R Moore & Son 1197.

Wicklow South Road – Healy & Byrne 1293, 1292.

Armagh HPS – I Parkes & Son 1285, J Campbell 1214, 1160, P Duffy 1150, R Parkes & Son 1149, 1140, J Campbell 1137, P Duffy 1132, 1132, R Parkes & Son 1127. Armagh H.P.S. Today’s result for the first I.N.F.C. race of the year from Skibbereen. Great win on what turned out to be a tough race for the Father and Son partnership of Ivan & Stephen Parkes.

Rathnew – Gregory Bros 1283, 1283.

Trim RPC – Zaballos & Thorpe – 1282, 1239, Ian Larney 1229.

Dromara – Cromie & Magee & Son 1282, N Edgar & Son 1221, A Bradley 1219, M Russell 1207.

Lurgan Social – S Curran 1280, John Barr 1249, K Henderson & Son 1219, John Barr 1219, D & B Lyness 1219, R Adamson 1213, 1211, J curran 1207, R Adamson 1206, John Barr 1200.

Dublin Northeast RPC – P Rock & Son 1280.

Millvale – Donnelly Bros 1280, 1242, 1211, Mark Maguire & Son 1200, T Mooney & Son 1181, 1177, Mal Maguire & Son 1177, 1171, 1170, 1148, 1146, 1139, J J McCabe 1187.

Bondhill Social – D Calvin 1279, 1257, B & A Beattie 1240, J Greenaway 1236, 1232, B & A Beattie 1222.

Naas RPC - L Gaffney 1277, A Marsella 1248.

Loughgall – Nelson Weir 1276, 1246, 1234, 1217, 1195.

Eastway HPS – Grattan Bros & Speers 1272, J Burrows 1269, 1262, D & J Campbell 1260, 1260, J Burrows 1250, D & J Campbell 1234, Grattan Bros & Speers 1231, J Burrows 1229, D & J Campbell 1224, J Burrows 1220, Grattan Bros & Speers 1219, 1201.

Dublin North County RPC – Henry Byrne 1268, 1259, 1205.

Beechpark Social – D Mawninney & Son 1270, 1238, 1220, 1220, G & P Lavery 1209, G McEvoy 1196.

Newtown Kilpeddar – Byrne & Bradley 1266.

Annaghmore – Tom McClean 1266, Philip Boyd 1251, Glen Buckley & Son 1247, 1243, 1234, Tom McClean 1230, Philip Boyd 1225, 1220, A Cherry 1216, P Boyd 1213, W G Neill 1212,

Balbriggan - M & U Gorman 1265.

Laurelvale – G & C Topley 1263, Dowey Bros 1250.

Harmony HPS – P & C Carson1261, S Delaney 1202.

Newry City – Thompson & Lunn 1261, 1232.

Finglas – L Donnelly & Son 1259, 1254, Cully & Grogan 1251, 1243, L Donnelly 1236, T McLoughlin & Son 1234, Cully & Grogan 1230, T McLoughlin & Son 1224, 1217, L Donnelly & Son 1215, Cully & Grogan 1213, L Donnelly & Son 1208, 1208, T McLoughlin & Son 1206.

Banbridge – McCracken Bros 1257, 1257, Men Jian Zhang 1206, Rev TAB Sawyers & Son 1203.

Drumnavaddy Inv 7/32 – J Smyth & Sons 1255, S Ogle 1224, W McDowell & Son 1219, S Ogle 1212, J Smyth & Sons 1211, Rev T A B Sawyers 1203, W McDowell & Son 1194, T McKinstry 1191, J Brush 1184, S Ogle 1179.

Carrick Social – D & J Armstrong & Son 1255, 1254, 1227, M/M G Robinson 1205, D & J Armstrong & Son 1202, 1202, 1201.

Ballylesson – I & A Cousins and M & J Albert 1253, J Patterson 1208, I & A Cousins and M & J Albert 1208.

Ballyholland – Sands & Rice 1253, Gary Murphy 1252, Sands & Rice 1209, M Peters 1201, M McDonald & Sons 1201.

Newry & District 7/82 – Ron Williamson 1249, 1249, G Hughes & Son 1235, 1204, Mark Maguire & Son 1200, Mal Maguire & Son 1177, G Hughes & Son 1174, Mal Maguire & Son 1171, 1170, R Williamson 1159, 1157, Mal Maguire & Son 1148. Big Congratulations to Ron Williamson on winning the Club. Well done to all in the result.

Ballymunn – T Nelson 1247, 1244.

Dromore – Mr & Mrs G Delaney 1246, 1217, T & K Mawhinney 1213.

Lisburn & District – Smyth & Adams 1242.

Muckamore HPS – R Bethel & Son and D Young 1239,

Ballymoney HPS 3/30 – D Dixon 1232, 1212, 1209, 1196, 1128, 1114, 1094, 1069, D & G McMullan 1052, 1011, 951, Curry & Gilmore 941.

Annsborough – P McCartan 1231, 1195.

Glenavy & District – I Gibb & Sons 1228, 1204, D Scott 1201.

Bangor – Burgess & Brennan 1229.

Comber Social – R Johnston 1214.

Lagan Valley – John Taggart & Son 1211, J & J Taggart 1207.

Larne & District – G K & I Moxham 1210, 1209, 1197.

Ballycarry & District – N J Arthurs 1208.

Edgarstown HPS 2/18 – R Bell & Sons 1196, 1123, A & R Neill 1109, 1094, R Bell & Sons 968. Well done to Jason and Ronnie on taking the win from what turned out to be a hard and tricky race.

Kells & District HPS – H Turkington 1181, 1164, C & D Jackson 1125, H Turkington 1120, C & D Jackson 1105.

Cullybackey – A Darragh 1145, Gary Gibson 1141. A Darragh 1113, 1009.

Randalstown HPS – John Millar 1124, 1121.

Ballymena & District HPS – M Graham 1107, 1102, 1082, 1050, 1046, G Bell 977, 945.

A big congratulations to Albert & Michael best in the East Down Combine from Skibbereen for the Cousins & Albert team.