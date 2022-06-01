2022 Birthday Honours recipients announced with figures from NI agricultural industry featuring

An OBE has been awarded to Sean Hogan, chair of the TB Eradication Partnership, for services to the agricultural industry in Northern Ireland.

Dr Margaret Hardy has received an MBE for services to the poultry industry in Northern Ireland, while Richard Kirkpatrick has been awarded an MBE for his services to the equine sector.

An MBE has also been awarded to the owner of Dicksons Roses, Mr Alexander Colin Dickson, for services to horticulture in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sean Hogan.

Meanwhile, a BEM goes to Dr Alan Cooper for services to the environment during his time as a member of the Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside.

The full list of recipients is as follows:

Dames Commander of the British Empire (DBE)

The Rt Hon Arlene Foster, former First Minister of Northern Ireland. For Political and Public Service.

Mrs Fionnuala Mary Jay-O’Boyle CBE, H.M. Lord-Lieutenant, County Borough of Belfast. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Order of the Bath

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Ms Tracy Meharg, lately Permanent Secretary, Department for Communities, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public Service.

Order of the British Empire

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Prof Martin Eugene Joseph Bradley OBE, for services to Defence Medicine.

Dr Tony McGleenan QC, Senior Crown Counsel, Northern Ireland. For services to Justice.

Prof James Andrew McLaughlin OBE, Head, School of Engineering and Director, Nanotechnology and Integrated Bioengineering Centre. For services to Higher Education and Research.

Prof Stephen Smartt, Professor of Astrophysics, School of Mathematics and Physics, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Science.

Order of the British Empire

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Mrs Lisa Bennett-Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer, Community Relations In Schools. For services to Peace Education and Community Reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

Mr Terence Hugh Brannigan, Chairman, Tourism Northern Ireland. For services to Tourism and to the Business Community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Simon Wallis Irwin Burrowes, Editor of Debates, Hansard, and Head of Public Engagement, Northern Ireland Assembly. For services to Parliament and to Sport in Northern Ireland

Mr Alan Dinsmore, Principal Scientific Officer, Forensic Science Northern Ireland. For services to Justice and Forensic Science.

Mrs Patricia Donnelly, Head, Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in Northern Ireland. For services to the Covid-19 Response

Mrs Sarah Jane Ewart, for services to Abortion Legal Reform in Northern Ireland.

Mr Lyndon Robert Campbell Hughes-Jennett, Northern Ireland Attaché, British Embassy, Washington. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sean Terence Hogan, Chair, TB Eradication Partnership. For services to the Agricultural Industry in Northern Ireland.

Mr Nigel James Keery, Head of Estates Operations, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Public Health.

Mrs Mary Elizabeth Lemon, Principal Officer, Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to the Justice System and to Vulnerable People.

Mr Noel William McKee MBE, for services to Charity in Northern Ireland.

Colonel John William Rollins MBE, for services to the Armed Forces in Northern Ireland

Ms Dawn Cynthia Shaw, Chief Executive, NI Guardian Ad Litem Agency. For services to Social Work in the Voluntary and Community Sector.

Mrs Amanda Stewart, former Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Policing Board. For Public Service.

Mrs Donna Lynne Williams, Director of Supplies and Services Division, Construction and Procurement Delivery, Northern Ireland Civil Service. For Public and Charitable Service.

Mrs Suzanne Kathryn Wylie, lately Chief Executive, Belfast City Council. For services to Local Government in Northern Ireland.

Order of the British Empire

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Prof Gillian Alexandra Armstrong, Professor of Business Education and Director, Business Engagement Unit, Ulster University. For services to Higher Education and Business.

Mr Samuel Bell, for voluntary services to People with Disabilities and their Carers in Northern Ireland.

Mr Clifford James Brooks, for services to Visual Arts in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Margaret Anne Brown, solicitor. For services to Legal Education and to Charity in Northern Ireland.

Mrs June Eleanor Ann Cairns, Ward Manager, Acute Frailty and Rehabilitation Ward, Lagan Valley Hospital, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Health and Social Care in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Elizabeth Lorraine Campbell, Interim Chair, Supporting Communities. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Dr Brian Patrick Caul, for voluntary service to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People in Northern Ireland.

Ms Angila Chada, Executive Director, Springboard Opportunities Limited. For services to Children and Young People in Northern Ireland.

Mr Aodhán Connolly, lately Director, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium. For services to the Economy.

Mrs Patricia Sarah Corbett DL, for services to the community in Belfast Mrs Deborah Jessica Corry. For services to Civil Contingency.

Mr Albert Gordon Cunningham, Chairman, Cunningham Covers Ltd. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Mr Francis Ephraim Dempsey, Volunteer, Royal Ulster Constabulary GC. For voluntary and charitable services to Policing and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Alexander Colin Dickson, owner, Dicksons Roses. For services to Horticulture in Northern Ireland.

Rev Mervyn Gibson, for services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Dr Margaret Elizabeth Hardy, for services to the Poultry Industry in Northern Ireland.

Mr Colin Hayburn, Executive Director, Almac. For services to Economic Development and Philanthropy in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Brenda Herron, former Chief Commissioner, Girlguiding Ulster. For services to Young People.

Prof Joanne Elizabeth Hughes, Director, Centre for Shared Education, Queen’s University Belfast. For services to Education and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Timothy Philip Maxwell Irwin, Director, Northern Ireland Environment Agency, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland Executive. For Public Service.

Miss Mary Paula Jordan, Principal, Sperrinview Special School, Dungannon, County Tyrone. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Mr Richard David John Kirkpatrick, for services to the Equine Sector in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Barbara Hilary Lewis, for services to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People and the Health and Social Care Sector in Northern Ireland.

Mr James Lindsay, for voluntary service to Education in Killyleagh, County Down.

Miss Shirley McCay, for services to hockey and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr James McClean, Chair, Ballymena and District Branch, Parkinson’s UK. For services to People with Parkinson’s in County Antrim.

Mrs Josephine Anne McConaghy, for services to Vulnerable Families in the Lisburn Area.

Mr Samuel Thomas McGregor, member, Governing Body, North West Regional College. For services to Further Education and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr John Andrew McIlmoyle, Vice-Principal, Longstone Special School, Dundonald, Belfast. For services to Education and to Children with Special Educational Needs

Mrs Gillian Elizabeth Montgomery, Speech and Language Therapist, Northern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Mr Sean Daniel Mullan, for services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Mr Adam Dominic Murphy, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Shnuggle. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Mr Philip Alexander O’Neill, Chief Operating Officer, Translink. For services to Sustainable and Accessible Transport in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Eilish Rutherford, for services to Sport and to Charity in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Helen Mary Setterfield, Chair, OGCancerNI. For services to Patients and Families affected by Oesophago-Gastric Cancer.

His Honour David William Smyth QC, for services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Richard James Gregg Yarr, for services to Music in Northern Ireland.

Order of the British Empire

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Mr Abraham Agnew, for services to the Community and Environment in Northern Ireland.

Ms Marjorie Aitken, for services to Older People in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Leanne Victoria Louise Barnett, Deputy Director, Strategic Communications and Engagement, Police Service of Northern Ireland. For services to Policing.

Mr Mervyn Thomas Bell, for services to Surestart and to the community in Belfast during Covid-19.

Ms Patricia Mary Browne, Chair, Portaferry Fundraising Branch, Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to Maritime Safety in County Down.

Mrs Ruth Elizabeth Anne Campbell, for services to Cancer Patients and their Families in Northern Ireland.

Dr Alan Cooper, former member, Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside. For services to the Environment.

Mr Douglas Alexander Crowe, for services to Young People in North Belfast.

Mr Liam Cunningham, for voluntary service to Young People in Northern Ireland.

Mr John Fitzgerald Degnan, Manager and Chief Fundraiser, Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation. For services to Patients and their Families at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Miss Emma Jane Devenny, Special Educational Needs Classroom Assistant, Drumachose Primary School, Limavady. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs.

Mrs Christine May Gemmell, for services to the Army Widows Association.

Mr Ivan Noel Gilmour, for voluntary services to Cancer Patients and their Families.

Mrs Catherine Eileen Gleave, Co-founder, GIFT International. For voluntary and charitable service.

Mrs Margaret Geraldine Hill, for services to Young People in Northern Ireland.

Mrr Barbara Ann Hunter, Access Officer, Policy and Practice, Ulster University. For services to Education.

Mrs Mary Elizabeth Evelyn Irwin, for services to the Women’s Institute and to the community in County Tyrone.

Mr Gerald Knight, for voluntary service to the Royal National Institute for Deaf People in Northern Ireland.

Mr Iain Lendrum, Chairman, Royal British Legion Club and Coronavirus Response Group, Fivemiletown. For services to the community in County Tyrone during Covid-19.

Dr Venie Martin, Chair, Causeway University of the Third Age. For services to the Older People in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Alacoque Teresa McCaffrey, Occupational Health Nurse, Western Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Occupational Health, particularly during Covid-19.

Mrs Ethel Ruby McClelland, for services to the community in County Tyrone.

Mr Stephen McComb, Networks Leakage Technician, Northern Ireland Water. For services to the community in Belfast.

Mr Andrew Drummond McCrea, for services to Cricket and to Young People in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Roberta McNally, for services to Remembrance in Northern Ireland.

Mr James Roy Morrison, for services to Triathlon in Northern Ireland.

Mr Robert Alexander Nesbitt, for services to Association Football and to Young People in Northern Ireland.

Prof Julian David Orford, member, Council for Nature Conservation and the Countryside. For services to the Environment.

Mr Robert John Robertson, for services to St John’s Parish Church, Fivemiletown, County Tyrone.

Mrs Shauna Elizabeth Scroggie, Community Service Officer Probation Board, Northern Ireland. For services to Criminal Justice.

Mrs Eileen Gay Sherry-Bingham, Centre Leader, Atlas Women’s Centre. For services to Disadvantaged Women in Lisburn, Northern Ireland particularly during Covid-19.

Mrs Elizabeth Shields, for services to Fundraising and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ronald William Smyth, for services to Hockey in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Diane Elizabeth Tregaskis-Sloan, for services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Mr Ivan Marshall Walker, for services to the community in Markethill, County Armagh.

Mrs Janet Amanda Wilson, Co-founder, GIFT International. For voluntary and charitable service.

Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)

Mr Grahame Wilson Sillery, Detective Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Richard Samuel Taylor, Constable, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Darren Welsh, Sergeant, Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Queen’s Ambulance Medal (QAM)