The 2024 Stars of the Future calf show and sale is back and looking for a new champion.

“I am honoured to have been asked to Judge the 2024 NICCEC calf show and sale and look forward to seeing the quality that is on offer.”The NICCEC look forward to welcoming Lousie into the show ring on Saturday 10 February and no doubt she will do a fantastic job.This years Overall Supreme Champion sponsor is Red Mills Feeds. The team at Red Mills have kindly agreed to sponsor the main event at the 2024 stars of the future calf show, the overall supreme champion and reserve champion of the show.Since 1908, Connollys Red Mills has passionately and expertly crafted animal feeds, with five generations of our family dedicated to the evolution in producing pure nutrition.Elevating the game in animal nutrition, their cooking system ramps up the nutritional value, palatability, and digestibility of their feeds. They take their cereals to 84% gelatinization, rigorously tested by leading quality control protocols.This guarantees the consistency and pinnacle of nutrient absorption for every lifestage and activity of your animal. They never use lower grade ingredients or fillers – always ensuring quality without compromise.If that’s not enough information for you, Redmills have kindly offered to bring a stand to the Stars of the Future show and sale on 10 February where you can have all your questions answered.Other championship sponsors include:The breeding heifer championship kindly sponsored by MCV Competitions with last year’s champion going to Nathan Harvey who later sold for £4400 to James Leonard.The Limousin championship kindly sponsored by NILCC & Hilltown Sale Yard. The Limousin bull being the most popular breed used in commercial cattle. The NILCC are also hosting a Rising Stars event on 9 March in Ballymena Sale Yard for both commercial and pedigree sired Limousin calves. Hilltown Attested sale yard hold weekly sales for sheep and cattle throughout the year and their annual Christmas show and sale saw a Limousin heifer belonging to the Tumilty Family sell to the Lynn Family for £9000 at last year’s show and sale.The Charolais champion is proudly sponsored by AI Service Embryo Transfer Team. Headed by David McCaul the ET team at AI services have supported the club and its members in the past and are looking forward to continuing this support in the future. With many of the cattle shown at our events being as a result of work carried out by the AI Services ET team it is very fitting to once again have the company on board for this event.Agrimin are the sole sponsors of the Any Other Breeds Championship.Agrimin are world leaders in bolus technology with a range of products on the market, They have recently launched their latest range of Esey Bolouses. The Esey Calver and Esey Finisher boluses contain Vitamin E, Selenium and grape extract.Dovea Genetics have come on board to sponsor the British Blue championship with Richard Law joining the team and working with Pat Hackett to cover all Northern Ireland farms with guidance and sales on the wide selection of bulls Dovea have on offer.Last year’s Stars of the Future judge, Gareth Corrie, tapped out Chris Johnston as his supreme overall champion. The British Blue sired heifer later sold for £13,000.The NICCEC look forward to seeing all their sponsors and this year’s entries at their show and sale and are excited to see who their 2024 Red Mills supreme champion will be.Online catalogue available to view on Marteye.com