21 pictures from Aughnaskeagh tractor road run

Aughnaskeagh and Moybrick Community Development Association held their tractor road run on Thursday 9 June.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 13th June 2022, 11:25 am

Participants met at Aughnaskeagh Hall on Church Road, Dromara, County Down, before setting off on a scenic eight-mile loop around the local countryside.

In total, 60 tractors, cars and motorcycles took part in the event with a great turnout of spectators.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

Supporting the big tractor run at Aughnaskeagh (from left) Matthew Boyd, Becky Bell and James Wilson

Wendy Marmion and Michele Greer watch the tractors at Aughnaskeagh

Andrew Knox and Johnny Porter at the tractor run

Watching the tractor run at Aughnaskeagh last Thursday night from left Fiona Pritchard, Diane Thornton and Gillian Corbett

Participants
