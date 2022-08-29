News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

21 pictures from Curley Charity Tractor Run

Curley Charity Tractor Run was held recently, with money raised going to B Positive.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:01 am

A good turnout of modern and vintage tractors, as well as classic cars and a variety of other vehicles, set off from Curley Hall (Shinn Forth Road, Newry) on Wednesday evening, 24 August.

Participants enjoyed a scenic route which took them around Ardarragh and the surrounding countryside.

Pictures by Billy Maxwell.

1.

These helpers worked hard at the tractor run. From Left, Lous Boyd, Amy Shilliday, Kristen Watson, Jessica Graham and Neil Moorhead with Ollie. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales

2.

Brian Shilliday ready for the tractor run.

Photo Sales

3.

Gary and Josh McElroy with Thomas Henning. Picture: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales

4.

Lord Mayor Alderman Paul Greenfield presents a cheque to Alison Graham, organiser of the tractor run. Councillor Ian Wilson and Diane Forsythe South Down MLA also attended the tractor run at Ardarragh.

Photo Sales
ParticipantsNewry
Next Page
Page 1 of 6