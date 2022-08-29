21 pictures from Curley Charity Tractor Run
Curley Charity Tractor Run was held recently, with money raised going to B Positive.
By Joanne Knox
Monday, 29th August 2022, 11:01 am
A good turnout of modern and vintage tractors, as well as classic cars and a variety of other vehicles, set off from Curley Hall (Shinn Forth Road, Newry) on Wednesday evening, 24 August.
Participants enjoyed a scenic route which took them around Ardarragh and the surrounding countryside.
Pictures by Billy Maxwell.
