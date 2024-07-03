23 photographs of students celebrating Higher Education Graduations at CAFRE

The event brought together degree students from across the three campuses of Enniskillen, Greenmount and Loughry, to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2024.

Martin McKendry, College Director welcomed Andrew Muir MLA, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, who was the Guest Speaker and Katrina Godfrey, the Department Agriculture, Environment Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) Permanent Secretary, who Chaired the event.

Mr McKendry remarked: “CAFRE has long established strategic partnerships with Northern Ireland universities, and today we are delighted to welcome Dr Simon Doherty, from Queen’s University Belfast and Professor Carole Curran, Ulster University to celebrate the successes of our CAFRE students”.

Graduation Day is the highlight of the academic calendar which recognises the work and commitment of CAFRE students, and staff alike.

Mr McKendry addressed the students, saying: “I hope you enjoyed your time at CAFRE and are now looking forward to a fantastic career within your chosen sector.

“None of us can predict the future, but we know developments in science and technology will influence your careers offering new opportunities. The education which you have received at CAFRE will place you in a very strong position to compete successfully and play your part in the development of a prosperous and sustainable agri-food and rural industry.”

Mr McKendry encouraged the graduates to consider their Graduation as a stepping-stone on their path of knowledge and learning and another milestone in their academic career. He urged them to continue to learn and to develop themselves to help distinguish them from their peers.

The ceremony celebrated the graduation from the first cohorts of the new online Certificate of Higher Education in Equine Science and Management course. This course offers learners the flexibility of online study, which can be completed from anywhere in the world. The College was delighted to welcome Katharina Fenkner who travelled from Germany to receive her Certificate in Higher Education in Equine Science and Management.

CAFRE as a knowledge-centric organisation is well placed to support those working in the agri-food and rural sectors. CAFRE’s uniqueness is demonstrated by the fact, that some of the graduates began their CAFRE journey as a 16-year-old, studying on a Level 2 or Level 3 course, and have now qualified with Higher Education BSc (Honours) Degree or Master’s Degree qualifications.

In his closing remarks, Mr McKendry urged the graduates to not only celebrate their accomplishments today but also throughout their careers. He emphasised the importance of staying connected with each other and the College through the CAFRE Alumni, and to take pride in their achievements as CAFRE is extremely proud of their successes.

1 . CAFRE Graduations Claire Young (Dungiven) was presented with Ulster Farmers’ Union Prize as the top student in Enterprise Technology on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Agricultural Technology by Carrie Smith (Lecturer, CAFRE) at the Higher Education Graduation ceremony.Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

2 . CAFRE Graduations Alanna Bloomer (Dungannon) graduated from Loughry Campus with a First Class Honours Degree in Food Business Management. Alanna received the DAERA prize as top student on her course and was presented with the ABP Food Group UK Cup for achieving the highest marks in the Environmental and Quality Management module. Alanna was congratulated by Louise Harkness (Lecturer, CAFRE) at the CAFRE Higher Education Graduation Ceremony.Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

3 . CAFRE Graduations Beulah Nesbitt (Upperlands) received the Texel Sheep Society Cup for performance in the Sheep Production project on the BSc (Hons) Degree in Sustainable Agriculture. Beulah was congratulated by Dr Eileen McCloskey (Senior Technologist, CAFRE) at the Higher Education Graduation ceremony.Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales

4 . CAFRE Graduations Ellie Stinson (Dungannon) received the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Prize for top student on the Foundation Degree in Agriculture and Technology course by Andrew Muir MLA (Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs), Professor Carole Curran (Ulster University and Martin McKendry (CAFRE Director) at the CAFRE Graduation Ceremony.Photo: CAFRE Photo Sales