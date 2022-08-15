24 pictures from Lylehill YFC’s Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run

Members of Lylehill YFC held their Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run recently.

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 15th August 2022, 9:52 am
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 12:49 pm

A fantastic number of participants took part, with tractors of all sizes setting off for the event in glorious sunshine.

Pictures by Julie Hazelton.

1.

Alan Wallace leading Lylehill YFC's Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run. Picture: Julie Hazelton

2.

Joel and Ella Pinkerton, Nutt's Corner, enjoying Lylehill YFC's Jamesie Watt Memorial Tractor Run. Picture: Julie Hazelton

3.

Liam Wallace, Nutt's Corner, enjoying his first Lylehill YFC tractor run. Picture: Julie Hazelton

4.

Pictured at Lylehill YFC's annual tractor run are Adalyn and Maisie Wallace, Nutt's Corner, with Emily and Isla Cummins, Glenavy. Picture: Julie Hazelton

