25 WI ladies make the journey south for 90th anniversary service

The contingent consisted of Federation members from Armoy, Ballymoney, Broughshane, Glarryford, Kells & Connor, Mosside and Portrush.

After travelling for an hour and a half, they arrived at Armagh City Hotel, where Katy had pre-booked tea/coffee, scones, jam and cream, followed by traybakes.

The service in the Cathedral was to commence at 3.15pm, so the coach conveyed the ladies to the grounds, where they had a group photograph taken to record this memorable event.

Inside the majestic building, hundreds of ladies were being shown into the pews. The swell of the organ voluntaries added to the pomp and splendour of the day. The Dean welcomed everyone and the service of thanksgiving began.

Federation Chairman, Margaret Broome, read the first Bible reading from the Old Testament and the Federation President, Lady Antony Hamilton read the familiar New Testament passage about ‘the woman at the well.’ Four members led the congregation in prayers. Four well known hymns of thanksgiving were sung with great enthusiasm.

In an Act of Commemoration, a candle was lit, and a minute’s silence observed to honour the life and reign of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11, who was a long-standing member of Sandringham Women’s Institute. The ladies also remembered members of the Federation who have passed away over the last ninety years - for all they did to keep the organisation alive, and what they meant to all.

The Guest speaker was Lady Eames OBE, former Worldwide President of the Mothers’ Union. She told of her experiences as she visited many underprivileged countries and the link and connection between the Mothers’ Union and the Women’s Institute.

A combined choir, with members from Ballyblack, Quoile, Richhill and Slemish, sang 2 appropriate anthems, The Lord is my Shepherd and The Lord bless you and keep you. A Blessing and the Benediction concluded the proceedings.