A tractor run was held at Annahinchago, near Rathfriland, at the weekend with money raised for this year’s chosen charity B Positive.

The annual run was organised by Carson’s Memorial Band with tractors, cars, bikes and vintage vehicles all welcome on the night.

In a post shared to Facebook after the event, organisers said: “Many thanks to everyone who came out last night to join us on our annual tractor, truck and vintage run. We had a massive turnout of vehicles and supporters, and we are, once again, overwhelmed by your generosity.

“We trust everyone had an enjoyable evening and no one went home hungry. With donations still coming in, the final total raised will be disclosed in the next few days.”

Enjoy a look through the pictures below, taken by Billy Maxwell.

Annahinchago Tractor Run From left, Bethany Ewart, Daniel Meade, Rachel Beggs, Daniel Shannon and Eddie Mercer.

Annahinchago Tractor Run These helpers were kept busy at the tractor run last Friday night at Annahinchago Orange Hall.

Annahinchago Tractor Run William Hutchinson with his children and Hugh John and Jill Stevenson.

Annahinchago Tractor Run Rachel Graham and Maye McCauley.

