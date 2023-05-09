26 pictures from a tractor run at Annahinchago, with money raised for local charity B Positive
A tractor run was held at Annahinchago, near Rathfriland, at the weekend with money raised for this year’s chosen charity B Positive.
The annual run was organised by Carson’s Memorial Band with tractors, cars, bikes and vintage vehicles all welcome on the night.
In a post shared to Facebook after the event, organisers said: “Many thanks to everyone who came out last night to join us on our annual tractor, truck and vintage run. We had a massive turnout of vehicles and supporters, and we are, once again, overwhelmed by your generosity.
“We trust everyone had an enjoyable evening and no one went home hungry. With donations still coming in, the final total raised will be disclosed in the next few days.”
Enjoy a look through the pictures below, taken by Billy Maxwell.