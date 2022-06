There was plenty on offer for all varieties of livestock, as well as competitions for young farmers and classes for Home Industries.

An outstanding Holstein cow, Damm Fitz Beth from the Lisburn-based Damm Herd of the Simpson family, clinched the Champion of Champions title on the day.

Enjoying their day out at Ballymena Show were Annie, Isobel, Emily and Grace.

Lara Taylor chilling out with her Suffolk.

Enjoying an ice cream were Megan and Karis.

Sharon McAllister with her award winning 1 year old Valais Blacknose ewe lamb.

Working Hunter horses in action at Ballymena Show.

Right pal it's just you and me that has to please a judge.

Young Handler William Tanner in action.

Alan Stewart and his daughter Ivy who attended the Ballymena Show.

Get on Granda, we're going home.

Abbie-Lee McNeill shows off her champion Limousin.

Alan Paul with his Holstein cow that was Res Champion and Reserve Dairy Inter Breed Champion is seen with sponsors.

Kim Montgomery whose daughter Amelia shows off her two rosettes.

Lisnamurrican who were the Tug 'O' War Champions at the Ballymena Show are seen with competition sponsor Paul Mairs of AVH.

Mid and East Antrim Mayor Noel Williams with Councillors William McNeilly and Keith Turner.

Isobel and Thomas Mawhinney with their grandson David at Ballymena Show.

Time for a break.

Poppy Thompson and her champion.

Big effort from the Lisnamurrican Young Farmers lads and lasses at the tug o war competition.

Cake Fit For a Queen winner was Bethany Park.

William Wylie who received a shield on behalf of his sister Lexie who won the overall poetry competition at the Ballymena Show.

Dale Wylie and his daughter Amy of Tannybrake farm with their award winning Kerryhill sheep.

John and Carolyn Heron catching up with a friend.

Harold and Mervyn Dickey show off their Border Leicester ewe that was Reserve Champion.

Frankie, Emma, Alice and Amy who were winners at the Ballymena Show children's section.

Ballymena United Chairman John Taggart looks over the new arena of the Showgrounds made by Ryan Conway.