27 pictures from the St. Patrick’s Day horse ploughing match at Ballycastle

The Covid-19 pandemic meant the popular ploughing match was cancelled for two years, so organisers were thrilled to welcome back competitors and spectators yesterday.

The event, traditionally held on St. Patrick’s Day (17 March), took place at a field kindly donated by James Black jnr on the Cushendall Road.

The ploughing match is steeped in over 100 years of history and is believed to be the only all horse ploughing match still being held in Ireland today.

The Ballycastle match has drawn competitors from all over Ireland and beyond, including Scotland and England.

The society is hugely appreciative of everyone who attended the St. Patrick’s Day match, especially those who travelled considerable distances.

