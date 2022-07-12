The man was arrested in the Omagh area, in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 12th July) and he currently remains in custody assisting detectives with their enquiries.
28-year-old man arrested for making hoax bomb calls
Detectives in Omagh, investigating a series of hoax communications to police between 8th December 2021 and 11th July 2022, have arrested a 28 year old man on suspicion of communicating false information causing a bomb hoax, wasting police time and improper use of public communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another.
By Ruth Rodgers
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 10:09 am