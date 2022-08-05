287 acre beef and sheep farm on the market for offers over £1,600,000

For sale through Galbraith, Nether Barr Farm is located on the outskirts of Barr, close to Girvan in South Ayrshire, and includes fishing rights on the River Stinchar.

It is available to purchase as a whole or in two lots.

The current owners have farmed Nether Barr for a number of decades and the present farming operations are centred upon the running of 90 beef cows and 400 breeding ewes.

The land is of productive Grade 4 nature, as classified by the James Hutton Institute, providing grazing and silage for the business. In previous years barley has also been grown on the land.

Nether Barr further benefits from a range of farm buildings which are suitable for livestock housing and storage.

The farm has a large two-storey traditional painted stone farmhouse with gardens and a greenhouse.

On the roof of the general purpose shed, there are 17 solar panels which provide an income and cost saving to the farm.

It is available as a whole or in two lots as follow:

Lot 1 - Farmhouse and buildings in about 61.43 acres

The farmhouse at Nether Barr is of traditional stone and slate construction with a later brick extension and offers spacious accommodation over two storeys.

This includes four bedrooms, four public rooms, kitchen and a family bathroom with considerable scope for modernisation. There is full central heating throughout the farmhouse with the added benefit of double glazing.

Adjoining the farmhouse there is a traditional range of buildings constructed from stone under a slate roof forming byres and storage.

These include:

* Cattle shed – about 25m x 18.5m – of steel portal frame construction, ventair cladding, fibre cement and tin roof with concrete floor. Houses 28 cubicles with a feed barrier.

* Calf shed – about 16m x 9.8m – of steel portal frame construction, box profile cladding, block walls under a fibre cement roof. Divided with internal block walling.

* Byre – about 19.8m x 6.6m – of stone and slate construction.

* Open court – about 14.5m x 8.9m – of block wall construction, concrete floor under a box profile roof. Divided into an upper and an lower section.

* Young stock shed – about 24.6m x 13.4m – of steel portal frame construction, tin cladding, block walls under a fibre cement and tin roof. Two lean-tos of steel portal frame construction with timber pole uprights.

* General purpose – about 26.6m x 15.5m – of steel portal frame construction, block walls, box profile clad, fibre cement roof and concrete/earth floor.

* Straw and hay shed – about 9.2m x 8.8m – of steel portal frame construction, block walls, tin cladding with tin roof.

* Poly tunnel – about 21.4m x 7.5m – polythene cover.

* Silage pit - about 30m x 12m - concrete and sleeper walls.

Lot 2 - 225.82 acres

The land within Lot 2 extends to about 225.65 acres and is situated east of the farm steading and can be accessed directly from Glenginnet Road.

The land is graded by the James Hutton Institute as a mixture of Grade 4(1) and 4(2) and is currently utilised for livestock grazing and silage.

Field 21 (approximately 58.51 acres was planted in 2015 with predominantly a Sitka spruce crop, with smaller areas of Norway spruce and native broadleaves.

You can find further information in relation to the sale of Nether Barr here. Alternatively, you can contact Galbraith in Ayr on Tel. 01292 268181 or via email to [email protected]

Undefined: readMore

1. Nether Barr Farm Image: www.galbraithgroup.com Photo Sales

2. Nether Barr Farm Image: www.galbraithgroup.com Photo Sales

3. Nether Barr Farm Image: www.galbraithgroup.com Photo Sales

4. Nether Barr Farm Image: www.galbraithgroup.com Photo Sales