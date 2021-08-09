292 acre block of land goes up for sale for over £1.8m

Land at Feddinch

Galbraith is bringing to the market a first-class block of arable land, ploughable pasture and amenity woodland close to St Andrews in an area known for its productive soils and picturesque scenery.

The Land at Feddinch and Waterless extends to about 118.30 hectares (292.32 acres), offering a versatile area of Grade 3.1 and 3.2 arable land with areas of mature woodland and the ruins of a former farmhouse and steading, all in a secluded and peaceful setting.

Duncan Barrie, a partner with Galbraith, said: “This is an extremely attractive landholding with a wealth of advantages for the purchaser. The majority of the landholding is arable, in good heart and capable of producing a range of crops. There are beautiful views across the surrounding countryside and towards St Andrews.

“Subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents, the site of the former farmhouse has potential for the development of a residential property which would enjoy stunning views and would likely appeal to a wide range of buyers. The situation of the landholding is very accessible, less than three miles from St Andrews, one of Scotland’s most admired towns.”

The land is divided into 13 enclosures and is currently farmed in rotation as part of a larger farming enterprise with the focus on the production of cereals. The fields are all well laid out, are of a generous size and can easily accommodate modern machinery.

The local area is home to some of the most fertile farmland in the country and known for its easily worked and highly productive soils, capable of producing high yields and well suited to intensive cropping and other versatile farming operations.

The Land at Feddinch and Waterless benefits from excellent transport links with direct access on to the A915 which links St Andrews to Kirkcaldy, and borders the property on the east side. St Andrews is 2.5 miles away and Dundee is 16 miles.

The glorious countryside in this part of Fife is home to an array of wildlife and offers access to a wide range of recreational pursuits including walking, cycling, riding and golf. There are many highly rated golf courses within easy reach including Ladybank, Lundin Links, Elie and the celebrated championship golf courses in and around St Andrews.

The Land at Feddinch & Waterless is for sale through Galbraith as a whole, or in 5 Lots, and the asking prices are as follows;

As a Whole: Offers Over £1,865,000.

Lot 1: Offers Over £540,000

Lot 2: Offers Over £510,000

Lot 3: Offers Over £470,000

Lot 4: Offers Over £220,000

Lot 5: Offers Over £125,000