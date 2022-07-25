30 pictures from Randox Antrim Show 2022

Organisers hope competitors and spectators alike ‘enjoyed taking a stroll through country life’ with them and are looking forward to welcoming everyone back next year.

Organised by Antrim Agricultural Society, thousands of visitors took in the sights and sounds of the show with a bumper entry across all sections.

Enjoy a look through the gallery of images below.

1. Keen showmen Cody, Dylan and Jamie Paul from the Slatabogie Holstein Herd, Maghera, pictured with their calves at the Randox Antrim Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

2. Jamie Dodd, Saintfield, exhibited the Simmental champion Craigy Max, at the Randox Antrim Show. Included is judge Alan Wilson, Rathfriland. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

3. Molly Bradley, Armagh, with her British Blonde champion at the Randox Antrim Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales

4. William Dodd, Saintfield, exhibited the Aberdeen Angus champion Glenbrae Red Maverick, at the Randox Antrim Show. Included is principal livestock sponsor Matthew Cunning, Fane Valley. Picture: Julie Hazelton Photo Sales