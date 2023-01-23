News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

30 pictures from the annual Loughbrickland Tractor and Truck Run, with money raised for J29 Project

The annual Loughbrickland Tractor and Truck Run was very well supported on Saturday.

By Joanne Knox
6 hours ago

Money from this year’s event will assist the work of local charity, J29 Project. The community outreach charity is based in the heart of Banbridge.

The annual tractor run set off from Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Hall, Loughbrickland, with participants enjoying a scenic 13-mile route around the surrounding countryside.There was a great variety of vehicles in attendance – big, small, old and fresh!

Pictures below taken on the day by Billy Maxwell.

1. Loughbrickland Tractor and Truck Run

Skye Milliken and Charlie Anderson looking forward to the tractor run last Saturday

Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales

2. Loughbrickland Tractor and Truck Run

Willie Lockhart at the tractor run

Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales

3. Loughbrickland Tractor and Truck Run

Philip and Samuel Sneddon supported the tractor run last Saturday

Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales

4. Loughbrickland Tractor and Truck Run

Alan Hetherington with his tractor

Photo: Billy Maxwell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
MoneyBanbridge