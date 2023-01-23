30 pictures from the annual Loughbrickland Tractor and Truck Run, with money raised for J29 Project
The annual Loughbrickland Tractor and Truck Run was very well supported on Saturday.
By Joanne Knox
6 hours ago
Money from this year’s event will assist the work of local charity, J29 Project. The community outreach charity is based in the heart of Banbridge.
The annual tractor run set off from Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Hall, Loughbrickland, with participants enjoying a scenic 13-mile route around the surrounding countryside.There was a great variety of vehicles in attendance – big, small, old and fresh!
Pictures below taken on the day by Billy Maxwell.
