News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

30 pictures from the Farming Life Awards 2022

The 11th annual Farming Life Awards were held last Wednesday night in the Crowne Plaza Belfast.

By Joanne Knox
36 minutes ago

Award nominees and guests gathered for a gala dinner, with the evening hosted by TV presenter and journalist, Adrian Logan.

Keynote speaker on the night was Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots.

Receiving this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was agricultural contractor John Dan O’Hare. You can read more about that here.

See here for a full list of the winners from this year’s Farming Life Awards.

Pictures by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.

1. Farming Life Awards 2022

John Dan O’Hare and family pictured at the Farming Life Awards.

Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales

2. Farming Life Awards 2022

Richard Gilsean and Charles Smith pictured at the Farming Life Awards.

Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales

3. Farming Life Awards 2022

Monica, Holly and Paul Crawford pictured at the Farming Life Awards.

Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales

4. Farming Life Awards 2022

Andy and Paula Smyth pictured at the Farming Life Awards.

Photo: Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Photo Sales
Edwin Poots
Next Page
Page 1 of 8