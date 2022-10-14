30 pictures from the Farming Life Awards 2022
The 11th annual Farming Life Awards were held last Wednesday night in the Crowne Plaza Belfast.
By Joanne Knox
36 minutes ago
Award nominees and guests gathered for a gala dinner, with the evening hosted by TV presenter and journalist, Adrian Logan.
Keynote speaker on the night was Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots.
Receiving this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award was agricultural contractor John Dan O’Hare. You can read more about that here.
See here for a full list of the winners from this year’s Farming Life Awards.
Pictures by Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia.
Page 1 of 8