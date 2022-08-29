30 pictures from the Ould Lammas Fair as event returns to Ballycastle
The Ould Lammas Fair got underway in Ballycastle on Saturday, with a packed schedule of events running until tomorrow (Tuesday 30 August).
By Joanne Knox
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:30 pm
Thousands of people have been descending upon the seaside town of Ballycastle over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend where the annual event, which dates back over 400 years, is traditionally held on the last Monday and Tuesday in August.
Photographs by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
Page 1 of 8