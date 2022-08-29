News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

30 pictures from the Ould Lammas Fair as event returns to Ballycastle

The Ould Lammas Fair got underway in Ballycastle on Saturday, with a packed schedule of events running until tomorrow (Tuesday 30 August).

By Joanne Knox
Monday, 29th August 2022, 4:30 pm

Thousands of people have been descending upon the seaside town of Ballycastle over the course of the Bank Holiday weekend where the annual event, which dates back over 400 years, is traditionally held on the last Monday and Tuesday in August.

Photographs by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

1.

Roisin McGinn with Baby Bell. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales

2.

Competitors take part in horse racing on the beach at Ballycastle during the Ould Lammas Fair. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales

3.

The Ould Lammas Fair has made a welcome return to Ballycastle this year running from Saturday August 27 – Tuesday August 30. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales

4.

Thousands of people are expected to descend upon Ballycastle over the bank holiday weekend to sample the unique festival atmosphere of this year's Ould Lammas Fair. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8