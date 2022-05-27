30 pictures that will take you back to Lurgan Show in 2010

The show will return to Lurgan Park for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

With excitement building ahead of this year’s summer shows, we are turning back the clock to 2010.

There were plenty of prize winners at Lurgan Show on that occasion, as you can see from our gallery of images below.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julie Cairns and Julie Stewart at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

James Herdman reserve Texel at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Stephanie McCollam Texel champion at Lurgan show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Trevor Bell NISA qualifer with Adrian McCord at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Haffey family NISA McLarnon qualifer with Harold Stevenson and Randal Hayes at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Neil Aston and Simon Haffey McLarnon NISA Qualifer with John Hunter (judge) and Harold Stevenson from McLarnon's at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Stephen Crawford and Rebecca Adams pairs interbreed winners with judge Jonathan Redmond at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Stephen Crawford Limousin champion with the judge at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Gary Beacom NISA qualifer with Adrian McCord from Northern Bank at Lurgan show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Cydectin Young qualifers were James Glasgow, Caroline Lyons and Matthew Murnion with Harrry Stewart, judge, at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Mark Ritchie with his Cydectin qualifers at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Alison Connolly at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Robert McCauley with his champion South Down at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

David Armitage Dornan Zwartbles winner at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Gillian and Sean Doyle Hampshire Down reserve at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Thelma Gorman, Ulster Bank NISA heifer Derby qualifer, with Ann Calwell, Ulster Bank and Randal Hayes, NISA Chairman, at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Eamon McGarry, Ulster Bank NISA heifer Derby qualifer, with Ann Calwell and Randal Hayes at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Stephen Crawford, Ulster Bank NISA heifer Derby qualifer, with Ann Calwell, Ulster Bank, and Randal Hayes, NISA Chairman, at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Ann Calwell chats with Norman Keys and Ken Porter at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Conor congratulates Stephen Crawford on his winning Limousin line up. Included is Michaela Dorman and Rebecca Adams at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Robin Coleman chats with Conor Thoanbury and Lee White at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Gail Matchett and George Greer, Champion Angus and Reserve Champion Angus at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

William McMordie Hereford champion at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Stephen Crawford Limousin champion with Conor Thoanbury at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Lynda Turner, Henry and Emma Greer, Richard Adamson and Lee Murray from John Thompson and Son feeds at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Jason Tate, Jimmy Crawford, Richard Adamson and Lee Murray at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Sammy Huey, judge, Andrew Totten, Richard Adamson and Lee Murray at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Richard and Irene Osborne from Dromore first and second in the White Pekin class and show champions at Balmoral with Lee Murray from John Thompson and Son feeds at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Stephen, Jean and Stephanie McCollum with their winning Texel lineup at Lurgan Show in 2010. Picture Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia