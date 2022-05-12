300 trees planted at Drumaheglis

Participants of all ages came together to plant oak, birch, rowan, Scots pine and hazel saplings in a section of the park where 80 tonnes of timber was recently harvested.

The unique initiative forms part of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Platinum Jubilee programme which will celebrate the Queen’s historic 70-year-reign throughout 2022.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, was among those who donned their wellies to take part.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured at Drumaheglis Holiday Park and Marina with volunteers who planted 300 new trees as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy. Also included is Council’s Holiday and Leisure Parks General Manager Steve McCartney (third from right).

Speaking afterwards, he said: “We had a terrific morning at Drumaheglis planting these trees in celebrations of the Platinum jubilee, and I would like to thank all those who came along to lend their support, under the guidance of the Park Wardens and our General Manager.

“The Queen’s Green Canopy, is a unique tree planting initiative which invites people from across the UK to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’ and I’m very pleased that our Borough has played its part in this as these trees will serve as a lasting reminder of this very special year.

“Council has established a wide-ranging programme of activities to mark the Platinum Jubilee in Causeway Coast and Glens and I am very much looking forward to seeing this continue throughout 2022.”

The planting at Drumaheglis supplements the work of the Council’s Coast and Countryside team who are planting in excess of 18,000 new trees at various locations across the Borough.

Some of the young volunteers who helped with the tree planting initiative at Drumaheglis Holiday Park and Marina as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy.