3,000 sheep farmers still haven’t submitted claim for Covid-19 support

The wool scheme closes on 12 August at midnight.

Mr Poots has urged eligible sheep farmers to urgently apply for the Covid Support scheme he announced two weeks ago.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said: “On 29 July, I announced an additional Covid support scheme for sheep farmers worth £1.2m for those farmers continuing to feel the effects of the downturn in world markets due to the pandemic.

“The wool scheme closes this Thursday 12 August at midnight – so I am calling on anyone eligible to apply immediately to ensure they get their payment. You can do so via a simple online form on the DAERA website.”