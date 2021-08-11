3,000 sheep farmers still haven’t submitted claim for Covid-19 support
Minister Edwin Poots has said htat 3,000 of the 8,600 sheep farmers eligible for Covid-19 support still haven’t submitted their applications.
The wool scheme closes on 12 August at midnight.
Mr Poots has urged eligible sheep farmers to urgently apply for the Covid Support scheme he announced two weeks ago.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said: “On 29 July, I announced an additional Covid support scheme for sheep farmers worth £1.2m for those farmers continuing to feel the effects of the downturn in world markets due to the pandemic.
“The wool scheme closes this Thursday 12 August at midnight – so I am calling on anyone eligible to apply immediately to ensure they get their payment. You can do so via a simple online form on the DAERA website.”
Information and help is available on the DAERA website at http://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/grants-and-funding or by calling 0300 200 7848. A member of DAERA staff is available on 0300 200 7848 to help with any queries you may have with the application.