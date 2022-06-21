301 schools benefit from £2.2M School Pollinator Garden Scheme

During their visit, the ministers saw first-hand how the school has benefited from a grant of £7,444 to create a new learning and relaxation area.

The school is one of 301 across both urban and rural areas which are set to benefit from this scheme, providing grants of between £3,000 and £12,000 to improve the health of bees and pollinators and to help protect eco-systems.

The scheme is being delivered by Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots and Education Minister Michelle McIveen pictured with pupils at Queen Elizabeth II Primary School in Pomeroy, County Tyrone.

Mr Poots commented: “The Schools Pollinator Garden Scheme has enabled investment of over £2.2M from my department to 301 schools in both urban and rural areas across Northern Ireland.

“I am delighted to see how young people are going to benefit from the creation of pollinator gardens in their schools, through more time spent outdoors teaching them more about plants, biology and the balance of nature.

“These gardens are vital in improving the habitat for pollinators, opening up shared space and educating our communities of the importance of pollinators.”

Minister McIlveen said: ”I welcome this significant investment that will help to educate our children and young people about the importance of bees and pollinators to our environment.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots with Ebrington Primary School Principal Brian Guthrie and P6 pupils Alex McConnell and Andrew Middleton (viewing plans for pollinator garden on which work is due to start soon).

“Schools can make an important contribution to the protection of our eco-systems, by teaching pupils about pollination, while providing a pollinator friendly outdoor environment for children to learn in and enjoy.

“It is clear that the pupils here at Queen Elizabeth II Primary School are benefiting from this important scheme and I encourage all children, teachers and schools taking part to enjoy learning about the fun and interesting role our bees and pollinators play in everyday life.”

Dr Ian Humphreys from KNIB added: “We are delighted that DAERA has made a significant investment through this grant scheme to help address the serious decline in pollinating insects and to support biodiversity recovery.

“At the same time, this move has incentivised teachers to educate young people in the best place possible, which is outdoors.

“This is a very welcome win-win-win: for our plants and animals throughout the food chain, for our teachers, and, last but definitely not least, for our children and young people.”