34-year-old man dies following single vehicle accident

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the Comber Road, Newtownards, on Monday evening (June 30).

He was 34-year-old Peter Kelly from the Newtownards area.

Inspector Cherith Adair of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit commented: “Around 7.25pm, we received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a scrambler.

“The rider of the scrambler sadly died as a result of injuries sustained.

Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or other footage which could assist with the investigation, is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via 101, quoting reference number 1558 of 30/06/25. (Pic: stock image)

“The Comber Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has since reopened to traffic.”

Inspector Adair continued: “Enquiries are continuing, and anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or other footage which could assist with our investigation, is asked to contact Collision Investigation Unit detectives via 101, quoting reference number 1558 of 30/06/25.”