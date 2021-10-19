35th Royal Ulster Winter Fair launched

The 35th Royal Ulster Winter Fair was launched in association with sole sponsor Danske Bank. Pictured at Danske Bank, Donegall Square West are Rhonda Geary, Operations Director, RUAS and Rodney Brown, Head of AgriBusiness, Danske Bank..

The Winter Fair makes a welcome return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre on Thursday 9th December as the premier annual dairy event in Northern Ireland. Livestock entries are now open, closing Friday 19th November at 5pm. All entries can be made online at www.winterfair.org.uk.

The Winter Fair provides the perfect opportunity for farmers, enthusiasts and industry specialists to network and do business during this special one-day dairy event as well as observing top quality dairy livestock with exhibitor’s competing for the coveted title of Supreme Champion. This year the event will also be streamed live online at www.winterfair.org.uk.

Danske Bank has once again continued their support for the 35th consecutive year with Rodney Brown, Head of AgriBusiness at Danske Bank commenting: “The Royal Ulster Winter Fair continues to be the premier dairy event in the Northern Ireland agricultural calendar, and we’re delighted to play our part in its continued success. Our close links with the RUAS on this event reflects our commitment to long term partnerships with both the dairy industry and the agri-food sector as a whole. We believe that alongside the current challenges, the industry has a bright future with many opportunities, and we look forward to discussing how we can support both farmers and industry at this year’s Fair.”

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director added: “This year the Royal Ulster Winter Fair makes a welcome return to the Eikon Exhibition Centre. Last year we were unable to run this event and ran the Winter Fair Online, an online only competition to select the Champion of the decade, however, this year we are looking forward to welcoming visitors back through our doors on Thursday 9th December.”

She continued:“Year upon year the Winter Fair has grown in stature, and it has successfully established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in Ireland showcasing the latest technological advances within the industry. It also remains a firm favourite within the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas for farmers and industry enthusiasts.

“The Society would like to thank Danske Bank for their generous financial backing of the Royal Ulster Winter Fair. We are extremely proud of our ongoing partnership that highlights our own, and the bank’s support of the dairy industry.”

The Royal Ulster Winter Fair will take place at Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park on Thursday 9th December from 9am to 6pm. To keep up to date with 2021 Winter Fair news check out the website www.winterfair.org.uk or follow the Winter Fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.