35th RUAS Winter Fair promises to be a real NI dairy showcase

Jenny McNeill, RUAS reminds visitors that tickets can be purchased in advance of the Show online at www.winterfair.org.uk. COVID-19 entry requirements can also be found online.

This one-day event organised by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) is a firm favourite in the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas having established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in the island of Ireland.

Visitors to the Winter Fair will be able to watch top quality livestock compete for championship titles including the enviable title of Supreme Interbreed Champion of the Show. The RUAS is delighted to welcome livestock judge Edward Griffiths and Dairy Stall & Trade Stand Awards judge Anna Marie McHugh to the Show.

With trade stands galore showcasing the latest technologies and innovations, visitors to the Winter Fair will have the perfect opportunity to browse almost two hundred dairy related trade stands throughout the day.

Another key feature this year will be the return of the Hoof Trimming Presentations facilitated by Eko Hoofcare. This popular demonstration will take place near the entrance of the Logan Hall at 12pm and 2pm. On the day, they will share their knowledge on the causes, treatment and prevention of lameness in cows.

For the first time in its history, the Royal Ulster Winter Fair will be streamed live throughout the day online at www.winterfair.org.uk/winter-fair-online.

There will be a number of COVID-19 mitigations in place. Visitors to the Show will be asked to demonstrate their COVID-19 status on arrival by providing proof of a negative lateral flow test, proof of their vaccination or proof of natural COVID-19 antibodies. Visitors are also required to wear a face mask while indoors within the exhibition and livestock halls. Further details on entry requirements can be found online at www.winterfair.org.uk/covid-19-information.

Rhonda Geary, RUAS Operations Director commented: “The Royal Ulster Winter Fair continues to grow year on year, and it has become a firm favourite in the agricultural calendar in the run up to Christmas and has established itself as the meeting place for the dairy industry in island of Ireland. The one-day show offers the chance to interact with dairy related trade exhibitors and hear about up-to-date technological advances, difficulties and solutions within the industry. It really is a pinnacle event for farmers and industry enthusiasts.

“We are delighted to be able to stream this popular event online and viewers will be able to enjoy the action and fierce competition from their home, office or even live from the milking parlour!”

She concluded: “Once again we have the generous financial support of Danske Bank for the event. Their continued support is pivotal in making the Winter Fair the successful event it is year on year. We are extremely proud of the ongoing partnership between ourselves and Danske Bank as it highlights our own, and the bank’s support of the dairy industry.

Tickets will be available on the gate, or they can be purchased in advance of the Show online at www.winterfair.org.uk/buy-tickets. Admission for adults £10, 12-18 years £8, seniors (over 65) £8, under 12’s free when accompanied by an adult. RUAS members enter free of charge with a valid membership card.