Farming Life has a wealth of old photographs dating back to the early 1980s.
Today we have a selection of photographs which date from 2010 from the every popular Mullahead Ploughing Match, which of course takes place again this weekend after being unable to be held because of Covid and poor weather conditions.
Have a look through our old photographs and see who you can spot.
1. Starting young at the Mullahead Ploughing match. Picture Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia
2. One of the ploughmen at Mullahead Ploughing match. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia
3. Turning the furrows at the Mullahead Ploughing. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia
4. Mick Puxty, second in best brass, with Brian King, judge, Roy Prescot, judge ,Cliff Kells, Tesco, at the Mullahead Ploughing match. Picture: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia
