4,000gns Drumlone Malcom tops Dungannon Simmental sale

A heifer’s calf got by AI, Drumlone Malcom is by Curaheen Wakeman, a Carnkern Titan son, and is out of the Cleenagh Flasher daughter Drumlone Kirsty.

Earlier in the day, this bull won his class before lifting the overall championship in front of the judge for the day, Andrew Patterson of the Wilandale pedigree Simmental herd, Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Andrew said his choice of champion was a “very good bull which would stand up anywhere - a bull with great shape and a nice size”.

Drumlone Malcom, supreme champion Simmental and top price of 4,000gns. Image: Mullagh Photography & Design

Come sale time, Drumlone Malcom was bought by the commercial breeder, William Hall, Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

Seven of the eight bulls forward sold to an average of £3,075, up on the year by £30 and for one more bull sold.

All of the bulls were purchased by commercial producers and first time Simmental buyers at the sale.

Two of the bulls made 3,100gns.

Knockreagh Magic - 3100gns. Image: Mullagh Photography & Design

The first of these was the first lot into the ring, Dressogue Maurice from Seamus Okane, Drumquin, Omagh.

This July 2021 born bull is by the 11,000gns sire, Islavale Invincible, and is out of Dressogue Clover, a Kilbride Farm Newry daughter.

With good calving and milk figures, Maurice, who had stood second in the first class, was bought by Trevor Stockdale, Ballygawley, County Tyrone.

Also at the 3,100gns mark was Knockreagh Magic from Val and Conrad Fagan, Rostrevor, Newry.

Magic is the maternal brother to the 10,000gns Kilreagh Kilroy.

September 2021 born, this calf is by the AI sire Mullynock Gallant and is out of Omorga Dorcas, a daughter of Corrick Kentucky Kid.

Purchasing this bull, the first prize winner in the first class, was Samuel Moorhead, Rathfriland, County Down.

Not far behind at 2,800gns was the October 2022 born bull, Gortdonaghy Norman.

Presented for sale by Mark Cutler, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, he was purchased by Geoffrey Armstrong, Florencecourt, County Fermanagh.

Sired by the Irish National Senior Male Champion, Anatrim Bodybuilder, he is bred out of Kickhams Ginger.

Averages: