40th AGM of the Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club

The Chairman and Committee extend a very warm welcome to everyone - existing members, new members and re-joining members. Due to Covid-19 rules and regulations changing daily the club ask that all members confirm their attendance for the 40th AGM

You must pre-register with the club secretary by phone, email or post on or before Tuesday, 3rd August 2021. It is vital that the club seek contact details for each of the attendees so that in the event of a change in circumstances people can be contacted at short notice.