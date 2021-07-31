40th AGM of the Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club
The 40th annual general meeting of the Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club will be held on Wednesday, 4th August 2021 at 8pm in Dungannon Rugby Club, 36 Moy Road, Dungannon BT71 7DS.
The Chairman and Committee extend a very warm welcome to everyone - existing members, new members and re-joining members. Due to Covid-19 rules and regulations changing daily the club ask that all members confirm their attendance for the 40th AGM
You must pre-register with the club secretary by phone, email or post on or before Tuesday, 3rd August 2021. It is vital that the club seek contact details for each of the attendees so that in the event of a change in circumstances people can be contacted at short notice.
Club Secretary Tara Williamson, 12 Terraskane Road, Armagh BT61 8BJ. Telephone 07881435042
Email: [email protected]