42-year-old man due in court after spate of burglaries
Detectives investigating a number of burglaries in the Lisburn, Moira, Castlewellan and Ballynahinch areas between 18th and 23rd February have charged a 42 year old man with one count of burglary.
He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday 26th February.
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The man has also been released on bail in relation to a number of burglaries.
A 47 year old man arrested in connection with the investigation has also been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.